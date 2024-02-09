Wordle 965 Answer for Today: Hints, Clues and Word of the Day for 9 February

Wordle 965 answer for Friday, 9 February 2024, is updated for all interested players who are excitedly waiting to solve the puzzle. You can head over to the official website of The New York Times - nytimes.com, to find the updated puzzle and get the score. The word of the day is easy and can be solved with little help.
Wordle 965 answer for today was updated on the official website at midnight so players can begin their day by solving it. Make sure to go through the hints carefully and use your chances after thinking.
You should read the rules of the game mentioned on the official website properly if you are playing it for the first time today. New players should try solving the puzzle for today because it is easy.
However, please note that the puzzles are not easy on all days. The word game is a little lenient this week so players can guess the terms and maintain their score streak.
Regular players like to brag about their streak and you can also maintain it by solving the puzzles every day.
Wordle 965 Hints and Clues Today: 9 February 2024
Wordle 965 hints and clues for Friday are mentioned here for interested players:
The word of the day begins with the alphabet S.
The puzzle for today ends with the letter F.
One of the alphabets is repeated twice in the word so try guessing it first.
The word of the day on Friday has a single vowel.
Wordle 965 Word of the Day: 9 February 2024
Get ready to know the final word for Friday as these are all the hints we could provide. Revealing more clues is risky because they will give away the answer and that will spoil the fun.
People who have just started guessing the letters are requested to not read further. We hope the hints will come in handy.
Wordle 965 word of the day for today is stated below for readers:
STIFF
Congratulations to everyone who got the score. Come back tomorrow to guess a new English word.
