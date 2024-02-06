Wordle 962 Word of the Day for 6 February 2024: Hints, Clues and Final Answer

Wordle 962 word of the day for Tuesday, 6 February, is updated on the website of The New York Times - nytimes.com. You can start your day by trying to find the solution and get the score. The words of the day are tricky sometimes so players are forced to look for hints and clues online that come in handy while solving the puzzle.
Before you begin solving the word for today, we want you to know that the puzzle is very easy. However, it's better to go through the hints to solve Wordle 962 word of the day. The hints will help you save your chances for the last and get the score for the day easily.
Those who are trying out the game for the first time today should note that Wordle was created and developed by Josh Wardle. Currently, it is owned by The New York Times so you will find the new puzzles on its website every day.
Sometimes the word game tricks players with difficult puzzles so they should read the hints. It's easier to solve the words after going through the clues provided by us. We also mention the final answer for those who want to know.
Wordle 962 Hints and Clues: 6 February 2024
Wordle 962 hints and clues for today are mentioned below for players:
The word of the day for today starts with the letter W.
The answer for today ends with H.
One alphabet is repeated twice in the puzzle for today.
The word of the day has a single vowel.
The letter C is also used in the word of the day.
Wordle 962 Answer for Today: 6 February 2024
These are all the possible clues for today that will surely help you to discover the correct answer. Congratulations to everyone who already found the term on their own.
We will reveal the word now for those who want to verify their answer. You should stop reading if you are still guessing the term.
Wordle 962 answer for today is:
WHICH
Follow this space regularly if you are a fan of the game and want to get the scores every day.
