Wordle 955 Answer for 30 January: Hints & Clues To Guess the Word Of the Day

The Wordle game has been updated to a new level today. To guess the answer to Wordle 955 for Tuesday, 30 January 2024, users may require appropriate hints and clues that we have mentioned below. Today's Wordle answer is not a difficult term. However, it may be a little bit tricky to predict.
Wordle is a web puzzle that was developed by Josh Wardle and is now owned by The New York Times. The rules of playing this game are simple. Users have to guess a five-letter word of the day in just six attempts, failing to do so will break the winning streak, and the player will lose.
People who like to play challenging word puzzles must play the Wordle game. It is played by millions of users across the globe. Let us solve today's Wordle level below!
Wordle 955: Hints and Clues To Guess the Answer
The wordle 955 answer contains two vowels.
There is one duplicate letter.
The answer for today is a verb.
Synonyms include 'oust' and 'ban'.
What is the Answer To Wordle 955 Level?
Players who could not guess the answer of Wordle 951 level despite our hints and clues must not feel disappointed because we have got the answer for them. The answer to Wordle 955 on Tuesday, 30 January 2024 is:
EXPEL
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)