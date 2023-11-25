Wordle 889 Answer Today: Hints & Clues To Guess Final Answer on 25 November 2023

Are you excited to find Wordle 889 answer for Saturday, 25 November 2023? Well, if yes, read the article till the end. Players who are playing the Wordle puzzle game for the first time must know that they have to guess a five-letter word of the day within six attempts. If you fail to find the answer, you will not earn a score and will end up losing the winning streak. Our online hints and clues will assist in guessing the answer quickly.
Wordle is a web puzzle played by millions of users worldwide. The game was developed by Josh Wardle and is owned by The New York Times. Friday's Wordle answer is not a difficult term; however, it may be a little tricky to predict. Let us start the game and get the answer.
Wordle 889: Hints and Clues To Guess the Answer For 25 November 2023
It contains two vowels.
There are no duplicate letters.
It's a verb and a noun.
Synonyms include 'lead' and 'escort'.
Wordle Answer Today On Saturday, 25 November 2023
Players who could not guess the answer to Saturday's Wordle level must not be disappointed because we have the solution. The answer to Wordle 889 level on 25 November 2023 is:
GUIDE
