ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Wordle 854 Answer for 21 October 2023: Hints and Clues To Guess Word of the Day

Wordle 854 Answer: Today's word of the day is a tricky term to guess, Follow our hints and clues to crack the level.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Wordle 854 Answer for 21 October 2023: Hints and Clues To Guess Word of the Day
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Wordle has been updated to a new level on Saturday, 21 October 2023. To guess the Wordle answer for today, players must go through our hints and clues. Wordle answers are often easy but tricky to predict, however, online prompts can make it easy for the players to find out the daily Wordle solutions.

Wordle is a web based puzzle that is played by millions of users worldwide. The game was developed by Josh Wardle and is now owned by The New York Times. The Wordle rules are simple. Players have to guess five letter term within six attempts, failing to do so will break the winning streak, and the players won't get any score.

Let us solve today's Wordle level together and find out what the solution of the day is.

Also Read

Wordle 852 Answer: Hints and Clues To Guess Word of the Day on 19 October 2023

Wordle 852 Answer: Hints and Clues To Guess Word of the Day on 19 October 2023
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Wordle 854: Hints and Clues To Guess the Answer

Follow below hints and clues to guess the Wordle 854 answer on Saturday, 21 October 2023.

  • The answer starts with the letter 'S'.

  • The answer ends with the letter 'K'.

  • There is only one vowel 'I' in today's word of the day.

  • There is no repeated letter in Wordle answer today.

Bonus Hint/Tip: Words like Grin, Sneer, simper are the synonyms.

Also Read

Wordle 851 Answer for 18 October 2023: Hints & Clues To Guess the Solution Today

Wordle 851 Answer for 18 October 2023: Hints & Clues To Guess the Solution Today
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Wordle Answer Today on Saturday

Players who could not guess the Wordle answer today despite using our hints and clues must not feel disappointed because we have got the solution for them.

The answer of Wordle 854 answer on Saturday, 21 October 2023 is:

SMIRK

Check this space regularly to get the daily Wordle answers.

Also Read

Wordle 850 Answer Today: Hints and Clues To Guess Answer on 17 October 2023

Wordle 850 Answer Today: Hints and Clues To Guess Answer on 17 October 2023

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×