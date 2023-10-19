Wordle 852 Answer: Hints and Clues To Guess Word of the Day on 19 October 2023

Wordle is an online puzzle played by millions of users worldwide. The game was developed by Josh Wardle and is now owned by The New York Times. Users have to guess a five letter word of the day in six attempts to earn a score, failing to do so will break the winning streak.
Daily Wordle answers are often easy but tricky to guess. Today's Wordle answer is not a common term. To guess the solution quickly, you must follow our online hints and clues. In case, you won't be able to predict the answer, we will reveal it at the end of this article.
Let us find out the Wordle 852 answer for Thursday, 19 October 2023.
Wordle 852 Level: Hints and Clues To Guess the Answer
Follow below hints and clues to guess the Wordle 852 answer for today.
The answer starts with the letter 'S'.
The answer ends with the letter 'T'.
There is only one vowel 'A' in today's Wordle answer.
There is no repeated letter in Wordle answer today.
The second letter of Wordle 852 answer is 'P'.
Wordle Answer Today on Thursday
Players who could not guess today's daily Wordle answer must not feel disappointed. We will reveal the answer for you so that you won't miss the winning streak, and will earn a score.
The answer of Wordle 852 on 19 October 2023 is:
SPLAT
(Meaning: the sound of something wet hitting a surface).
