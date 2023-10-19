ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Wordle 852 Answer: Hints and Clues To Guess Word of the Day on 19 October 2023

Wordle 852 Answer: The solution is a bit tricky, follow our hints and clues to guess it easily.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
1 min read
Wordle 852 Answer: Hints and Clues To Guess Word of the Day on 19 October 2023
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Wordle is an online puzzle played by millions of users worldwide. The game was developed by Josh Wardle and is now owned by The New York Times. Users have to guess a five letter word of the day in six attempts to earn a score, failing to do so will break the winning streak.

Daily Wordle answers are often easy but tricky to guess. Today's Wordle answer is not a common term. To guess the solution quickly, you must follow our online hints and clues. In case, you won't be able to predict the answer, we will reveal it at the end of this article.

Let us find out the Wordle 852 answer for Thursday, 19 October 2023.

Also Read

Wordle 850 Answer Today: Hints and Clues To Guess Answer on 17 October 2023

Wordle 850 Answer Today: Hints and Clues To Guess Answer on 17 October 2023
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Wordle 852 Level: Hints and Clues To Guess the Answer

Follow below hints and clues to guess the Wordle 852 answer for today.

  • The answer starts with the letter 'S'.

  • The answer ends with the letter 'T'.

  • There is only one vowel 'A' in today's Wordle answer.

  • There is no repeated letter in Wordle answer today.

  • The second letter of Wordle 852 answer is 'P'.

Also Read

Wordle 849 Solution Today: Hints & Clues For 16 October 2023

Wordle 849 Solution Today: Hints & Clues For 16 October 2023
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Wordle Answer Today on Thursday

Players who could not guess today's daily Wordle answer must not feel disappointed. We will reveal the answer for you so that you won't miss the winning streak, and will earn a score.

The answer of Wordle 852 on 19 October 2023 is:

SPLAT

(Meaning: the sound of something wet hitting a surface).

Also Read

Wordle 848 Answer Today: Hints & Clues To Guess Word of the Day on 15 October

Wordle 848 Answer Today: Hints & Clues To Guess Word of the Day on 15 October

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×