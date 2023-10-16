ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Wordle 849 Solution Today: Hints & Clues For 16 October 2023

The answer to the Wordle 849 level is not difficult. Follow our hints and clues to crack the level.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Wordle 849 Answer on Monday, 16 October 2023: The Wordle game has been updated to a new level today and users are excited to guess the new word of the next level. Wordle answers can be tricky sometimes and that is why we come up with new hints and clues for you to guess the word of the day to solve the Wordle puzzle easily.

Players who are playing the Wordle game first time must know that the rules of the game are simple and easy. They have to guess a five-letter word of the day with limited chances. Failing to do so will break the winning streak but we won't let that happen easily. Know the hints and clues for Wordle 849 for Monday, 16 October 2023

Wordle is a web-based game that was developed by Josh Wardle and is now owned by The New York Times. The game got popular in no time and is currently played by millions of users across the globe.

Wordle 849 Hints and Clues On 16 October 2023

Here is the list of hints and clues for Wordle 849 to guess the answer for Monday, 16 October 2023.

  • The answer starts with the letter G.

  • The Wordle answer today ends with the letter.

  • There is one vowel in today's word of the day.

  • The word has no duplicate letters

  • The word is a noun and a verb

Wordle Answer Today For 849 On 16 October

If you want to know today's Wordle answer, read below and check if your guess was correct.

Players who could not guess the answer must not feel disappointed because we will reveal the solution to them. So, the answer to Wordle 849 on Sunday, 16 October 2023 is:

GRAPH

