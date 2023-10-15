ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Wordle 848 Answer Today: Hints & Clues To Guess Word of the Day on 15 October

Wordle 848 Answer on 15 October starts with the letter 'L'. Find more hints and clues below to guess the answer.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
1 min read
Wordle Answer Today: Let us find out the Wordle 848 answer for Sunday, 15 October 2023. Today's Wordle answer is not a difficult term to guess but may be a little tricky. Our online hints and clues will help you in guessing the word of the day quickly, and earn a daily score. Wordle game is one of the popular word puzzles developed by Josh Wardle and now owned by The New York Times. 

The rules of Wordle are simple. Users have to guess a five-letter word within six attempts. Those who will be able to find the answer within the given chances will complete the level and retain the winning streak. Wordle is played by millions of users worldwide.

Wordle 848: Hints and Clues To Find the Answer Today

Here is the list of hints and clues for Wordle 848 on Sunday, 15 October 2023:

  • Today's Wordle answer starts with the letter 'L'.

  • The word ends with the letter 'Y'.

  • There are two vowels 'E' and 'A' in Sunday's word of the day.

  • No repeated letter is present in Wordle answer today.

Wordle 848 Answer for Sunday

Players who could not guess the Wordle answer today must not worry about missing the winning streak, because we have got the solution for them. So, the answer of Wordle 848 on Sunday, 15 October 2023, is:

LEAKY

