Wordle 845 Word of the Day for Today: Hints, Clues, and Solution for 12 October

Get ready to find Wordle 845 word of the day for Thursday, 12 October 2023. You can solve the updated puzzle on the official website of The New York Times – nytimes.com. We will state a few hints and clues that will help you find the word for Thursday in no time and get the score. Before you start solving the puzzle, you should read the rules for the game to avoid problems later.

We would like to inform our readers that Wordle 845 word of the day for Thursday, 12 October 2023, is not too difficult but you should use your chances only when you are sure. There is a chance to lose the score if you use up all your chances. The online word puzzle game comes up with new words every day.