Wordle 845 Word of the Day for Today: Hints, Clues, and Solution for 12 October

Get ready to find Wordle 845 word of the day for Thursday, 12 October 2023. You can solve the updated puzzle on the official website of The New York Times – nytimes.com. We will state a few hints and clues that will help you find the word for Thursday in no time and get the score. Before you start solving the puzzle, you should read the rules for the game to avoid problems later.
We would like to inform our readers that Wordle 845 word of the day for Thursday, 12 October 2023, is not too difficult but you should use your chances only when you are sure. There is a chance to lose the score if you use up all your chances. The online word puzzle game comes up with new words every day.
For those who do not know, the popular online word game was created and developed by Josh Wardle. Later, The New York Times took over it and started publishing the puzzles on its official website. Now, you can find the puzzle on The New York Times website only.
Solving the words correctly will help you get a score daily. You should try to maintain your score streak by guessing the right answers. We are here to help you solve the puzzles by stating hints.
Wordle 845 Hints and Clues: 12 October 2023
Wordle 845 hints and clues for Thursday, 12 October 2023, are mentioned here for interested readers:
The word of the day today begins with the alphabet K.
The answer for today ends with T.
The answer for Thursday has one vowel and it is E.
The letter N is also used in the word.
Wordle 845 Answer for Today: 12 October 2023
Are you ready to know the final answer for Thursday now? Read till the end if you are here for the solution and get the score.
Wordle 845 answer for Thursday, 12 October 2023, has been mentioned below for all interested people:
KNELT
The word game is famous for tricking players with difficult terms so be careful while solving the puzzles. You should be ready for tough puzzles every day but we will help you out. Keep following this space for all the clues.
