Wordle 778 Word of the Day Today: Check Hints, Clues, Solution For 5 August 2023

Wordle puzzle is a common word game that became popular during the Covid times and people have been enjoying it ever since. It is a word game that helps players learn new words and enhance their vocabulary.
Anyone who plays the game should know that they will have to guess the 5-letter word in 6 chances with the help of hints and clues. Thus, we have mentioned the hints and clues for Wordle 778 below and you can take its help to guess the solution of the day.
Most players aim to increase their scores by guessing the right answer with the help of clues. You don't have to worry in case you can't guess the word. The Wordle 778 answer for 5 August 2023, Saturday is mentioned at the end of the article.
Wordle 778 Hints & Clues For 5 August 2023
The word of the day begins with the letter P.
The word for today ends with P.
The answer for today has one vowel.
The word for today is a noun.
The meaning of the word of the day is growth and lump.
Wordle 778 Word of the Day For 5 August 2023
Get ready to read the final answer now. This is the time for the results and you will know your capability to guess the words. If you win, you get the point, if you don't you at least learn a new word today.
Wordle 778 word of the day for today, Saturday, 5 August 2023, is mentioned below for the readers:
POLYP
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)