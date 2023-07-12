ADVERTISEMENT
Wordle 754 Answer on 13 July 2023: Hints and Clues To Find the Solution

The answer of Wordle 754 starts with 'B'. Check more hints and clues below.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
1 min read

The famous word puzzle game called Wordle has been updated to the 754th level. Users who want to crack the Wordle 754 of Thursday, 13 July 2023 must follow our hints and clues below to earn a daily score.

Wordle game developed by Josh Wardle and now owned by The New York Times is a web-based game that is played by millions of people across the world. In this game, users have to find a five-letter word of the day in just six attempts. The word of the day can be a difficult word sometimes and that is why we are here to help.

Check this space regularly to get the daily hints and clues on Wordle  game.

Wordle 754: Hints and Clues To Find the Answer

Here is the list of hints and clues for Wordle 754 on Thursday, 13 July 2023.

  • The answer starts with the letter 'B'

  • The answer ends with the letter 'E'

  • There are two vowels 'A' and 'E' in Wordle 754 answer

  • There is no repeated letter in today's Wordle answer

  • The term 'Large' rhymes with Wordle 754 answer

What Is the Answer of Wordle 754 Level?

Players who could not guess the answer of Wordle 754 level despite our online hints and clues must not be disheartened because we have got the answer for them.

The answer of Wordle 754 on Thursday, 13 July 2023 is:

BARGE

