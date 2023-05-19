Wordle 700 Answer for Today: Hints, Clues, and Final Word for 20 May 2023 Here

Get ready to solve Wordle 700 answer for today, Saturday, 20 May 2023. The puzzle is already updated at midnight on the New York Times's website - nytimes.com. To play the game, you have to visit the site and find the puzzle link for today. All new players should note that they have six chances to solve the word and get the score. One right answer will help you get the score for today so play carefully.
Wordle is an online game that was developed by Josh Wardle and later, taken over by the New York Times. You can find the puzzles on its official website daily. Wordle 700 answer for today, Saturday, 20 May, is an easy one, however, you must not be over-confident while solving it. Please remember you have limited chances in the game.
The puzzles are five-letter words. Sometimes the words are so easy that players are tricked. The online word game is popular for puzzling players with tough terms that take time to solve.
Players are forced to look for online help because they do not want to lose their scores. We are here to help you get the score for today by mentioning a few hints that will allow you to find the correct word.
Wordle 700 Hints and Clues: 20 May 2023
Wordle 700 hints and clues for today, Saturday, 20 May 2023, are stated here for our readers:
The word of the day for today starts with the letter F.
The next letter in the word for today is L.
One vowel is used in the word of the day for Saturday.
The answer for today ends with the alphabet K.
These are the hints we have for our readers. We hope they will be able to guess the answer after reading the clues.
Wordle 700 Word of the Day Today: 20 May 2023
Are you here to know the final answer? Well, this is the right place because it is time to reveal the word. You should keep reading if you want to know it.
Wordle 700 word of the day for today, Saturday, 20 May 2023, is stated below:
FLASK
Congratulations to all the players who got the score. We hope you were able to maintain your streak.
