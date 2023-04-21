Wordle 672 Puzzle for Today: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day for 22 April 2023

Wordle 672 puzzle for today, Saturday, 22 April 2023, is ready for the players. You must begin your day by solving the word of the day. We are here to provide the possible hints and clues that will help you guess the right term. Well, the puzzle for today is too simple to guess so we are sure players will not need much help. However, since the chances are limited, you must not take any risks by being overconfident.
Players who were able to solve the words of the day on other days this week can easily solve Wordle 672 puzzle for today, Saturday, 22 April. We keep using and hearing this term frequently so it should not be a problem. You can solve the puzzle for today by visiting the website - nytimes.com and getting the score.
The online puzzle game is simple and has easy rules that can be remembered by all age groups. Anybody can play the game regularly and maintain their score streak by finding out the right answers.
It is observed that people who play the game once get addicted to it and try solving the answers every day. It not only helps you get a score but also allows you to learn something new daily.
Wordle 672 Hints and Clues: 22 April 2023
Let's take a look at the Wordle 672 hints and clues for today, Saturday, 22 April 2023, here:
The word of the day for today starts with the alphabet B.
The second letter in the answer for Saturday is R.
The word of the day today has two vowels and one of them is E.
The term for today also has the alphabet K.
One of the synonyms for the word is "poor" - BONUS HINT.
Wordle 672 Word of the Day Today: 22 April 2023
Get ready to take a look at the final word of the day for Saturday. All players who are not here for the answer are requested to stop reading immediately.
Only the ones who have either solved the puzzle or want to know the solution should read ahead because we are ready with the word now.
Wordle 672 word of the day for today, Saturday, 22 April 2023, is:
BROKE
Do not think that the terms are so easy every day. Today is a rare occasion and you should be ready for tough words the next day.
