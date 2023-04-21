Wordle 672 Puzzle for Today: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day for 22 April 2023

Wordle 672 puzzle for today, Saturday, 22 April 2023, is ready for the players. You must begin your day by solving the word of the day. We are here to provide the possible hints and clues that will help you guess the right term. Well, the puzzle for today is too simple to guess so we are sure players will not need much help. However, since the chances are limited, you must not take any risks by being overconfident.

Players who were able to solve the words of the day on other days this week can easily solve Wordle 672 puzzle for today, Saturday, 22 April. We keep using and hearing this term frequently so it should not be a problem. You can solve the puzzle for today by visiting the website - nytimes.com and getting the score.