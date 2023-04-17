Wordle 668 Word of the Day for 18 April 2023: Know the Hints, Clues, and Answer
Wordle 668 puzzle for today: Players can find the puzzle for Tuesday on nytimes.com.
Players should gear up to solve Wordle 668 word of the day on Tuesday, 18 April 2023. You can find the updated puzzle for Tuesday on the official website of The New York Times – nytimes.com. Regular players like to solve the words of the day right in the morning because it helps them feel productive and also promotes learning. The word game is extremely popular across the globe because it has simple rules that are easy to remember.
Wordle 668 word of the day on Tuesday, 18 April, might seem difficult to a few players. Make sure to use your chances in the online word game wisely if you are here to score. We will help and guide you at every point so you can maintain your score streak in the popular online web-based word puzzle.
People who follow this space regularly know that we state the right hints and clues. We also give away the final answer at the end for those players who have either used their chances or want to take a look at the word.
Do not take a look at the answer without trying to find the word of the day on your own. This will not only spoil the fun of the game but also ruin your learning process. The excitement is to find the word on your own after going through the hints.
Wordle 668 Hints and Clues: 18 April 2023
Wordle 668 hints and clues for Tuesday, 18 April 2023, are stated below for those who are looking for them:
The word of the day starts with the alphabet H.
The second letter in the word for Tuesday is O and it is a vowel.
The third alphabet used in the word for today is also a vowel.
The word of the day on Tuesday ends with the alphabet D.
These are the hints for Tuesday. We hope they will help you to guess the right answer within six chances.
Wordle 668 Answer for Today: 18 April 2023
It is time we mentioned the final answer for the puzzle today. You can keep reading further if you want to know the solution and get the score.
Wordle 668 answer for Tuesday, 18 April 2023, is mentioned below for all our readers:
HOUND
