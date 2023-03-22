Wordle 642 Answer for 23 March 2023: Hints & Clues To Find the Solution
Wordle 642 Answer Today: The word of the day is an adjective and starts with the letter 'S'. Check more hints below.
Are you stuck at Wordle 642 level? Here are the hints and clues that will help you to crack today's Wordle answer easily. We will also reveal the word of the day at the end of the article for those who will not be able to find the solution despite our hints and clues.
Wordle is an amazing game developed by Josh Wardle. Players have to find a five-letter word answer every single day in 6 tries. Sometimes the wordle answers are uncommon words and become really difficult to guess.
The Wordle answer today is not easy to guess. Let us help you in solving the puzzle today.
Wordle Answer Today: Hints and Clues To Solve the Wordle 642
The hints and clues of Wordle 642 for Thursday, 23 March 2023 are listed below.
Today's Wordle answer starts with the letter 'S'.
The word ends with the letter 'D'.
There are two vowels 'A' and 'I' in Wordle 642 answer.
There is no repeated letter in today's answer.
The meaning of the word is someone who lacks humor and is often in a serious mood.
Wordle 642 Answer for 23 March 2023
Spoiler Alert: Do not read ahead if you want to solve the puzzle yourself and do not want to know the answer.
The answer of Wordle 642 is:
STAID
(The word is an adjective and the meaning is sedate, respectable, and unadventurous.)
