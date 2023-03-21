Wordle 641 for 22 March 2023: Check Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day

Hello players! We are here again with the new set of hints and clues for the Wordle Puzzle. You should get ready to solve the Wordle 641 today, on Wednesday, 22 March 2023. People who are regular players of this game are well aware that the games new words every day and while few are easy, others are difficult and tricky to guess.

The online web-based word game has decided to be extremely lenient and the players will get scores without much help. The word of the day on Sunday is also not that difficult and you will be able to guess the word easily without much help.

The players can find the puzzle on the official website of The New York Times. The answers to the puzzles are updated at midnight and those interested can start their day by solving it.

The words consist of five letters and the players get only six chances to solve them. Thus, there are limited chances to get the correct answer, and we are here to help you with the clues and hints.