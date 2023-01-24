Wordle 585 Solution: Know the Hints & Clues for 25 January 2023
Wordle 585 today: Know the hints for Wednesday, 25 January 2023, here before solving the puzzle on your own.
We are back with a list of hints and clues, and if you read till the end, you will also find the solution or word of the day for wordle 585 on Wednesday, 25 January 2023. We know our regular readers wait for the updates and hints for every wordle game.
Wordle is an online word puzzle game that is owned and managed by The New York Times and their website uploads a new game every day at midnight for regular players. Thus, the players can find the set of hints and clues on various platforms.
Every player gets limited chances to guess the five-letter word thus making it an excellent game for people who wish to learn new words every day and want to enhance their vocabulary. The game became popular last year and players work hard to get that one score to stay ahead in the game.
Wordle 585 Hints and Clues for Today: 25 January 2023
The Wordle 585 hints and clues for Wednesday, 25 January 2023, are stated here for our readers:
The word of the day begins with the letter M
The word for Wednesday has three vowels
The answer for today ends with the letter E
It is a noun with no duplicate letters
Wordle 585 Word of the Day: 25 January 2023
The Wordle 585 word of the day on Wednesday, 25 January 2023, is stated below for our readers:
MAIZE
We want our readers to get the scores daily. Come back tomorrow for more hints if you want to get the score in the online word game.
Topics: Wordle wordle hints wordle hints and clues
