Wordle 488 Answer Today, 20 October 2022: Hints & Clues To Find the Solution

Wordle 488 Answer Today: Here are hints and clues to find out the answer on Thursday, 20 October 2022.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
1 min read
i

Let us solve Wordle 488 and find out the word of the day for today, 20 October 2022, together. Like most days, today's word of the day won't be an easy one to crack, but we have some amazing hints and clues that will definitely make solving the word puzzle a piece of cake.

Wordle is a puzzle game that has the potential to keep users hooked to it, especially those who like to explore and add new words to their English vocabulary.

Before starting the game, let us quickly go over its rules. A player only has 6 chances to guess the 5-letter word of the day. You must figure out the word within the limited chances, otherwise, you lose. Without wasting any further, let us start the game.

Wordle 488: Hints and Clues To Find the Answer on Thursday, 20 October 2022

Following are some of the hints and clues for Wordle 488 level on 19 October 2022:

  • Today's Wordle starts with the letter 'D'.

  • Wordle 488 answer ends with the letter 'M'.

  • There is no repeated letter in today's Wordle puzzle.

  • There are two vowels 'E' and 'I' in Wordle 488 answer.

  • The answer of the day is related to a type of thick material of cloth that is blue in colour.

Wordle 488 Answer Today (Thursday, 20 October 2022)

All the players who could not solve the Wordle 488 level and find the answer of the day must not feel disappointed. We will reveal the answer to you. So, the answer to Wordle 488 on Thursday, 20 October 2022 is:

DENIM

