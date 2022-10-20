Wordle 488 Answer Today, 20 October 2022: Hints & Clues To Find the Solution

Let us solve Wordle 488 and find out the word of the day for today, 20 October 2022, together. Like most days, today's word of the day won't be an easy one to crack, but we have some amazing hints and clues that will definitely make solving the word puzzle a piece of cake.

Wordle is a puzzle game that has the potential to keep users hooked to it, especially those who like to explore and add new words to their English vocabulary.

Before starting the game, let us quickly go over its rules. A player only has 6 chances to guess the 5-letter word of the day. You must figure out the word within the limited chances, otherwise, you lose. Without wasting any further, let us start the game.