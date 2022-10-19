Wordle 487 Answer Today, 19 October 2022: Hints and Clues Here
Wordle 487 Answer Today: Here are the hints and clues to solve the word puzzle.
Wordle, a word puzzle game developed by Josh Wardle, has been updated to level Wordle 487 and we are here to help you find the answer with some amazing hints and clues. Before solving today's level, players must remember that they have only six chances to find out the correct five-letter word of the day.
The word of the day for Wednesday, 19 October 2022, is not an uncommon term but some players might get stuck trying to crack it. Therefore, we are here to help dedicated Wordle players with some hints and clues so that they don't lose their daily winning streak. We will also reveal the answer by the end of this article for players who were not able to solve the puzzle today.
Wordle 487 Answer: Hints and Clues for Today
Following are some of the hints and clues to find the answer for Wordle 487 level today, 19 October.
Today's Wordle answer starts with the letter 'Q'.
Wordle 487 answer ends with the letter 'K'.
There are two vowels 'I' and 'U' in today's Wordle answer.
Terms like peculiar, unusual, odd, and strange are the synonyms for Wordle 487 word of the day.
Wordle 487 Answer/Solution Today, 19 October 2022
All the players who could not solve the Wordle 487 level and find the answer of the day must not feel disappointed. We will reveal the answer to you as promised. So, the answer to Wordle 487 on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 is:
QUIRK
(Dictionary Meaning: An unusual habit or part of someone's personality).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news
Topics: Wordle Wordle Answer wordle hints
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.