Wordle 475 Answer on Friday, 7 October 2022 - Check Out the Hints & Clues Here
Wordle 475 Answer is not a common word. Find out the hints & clues to solve the puzzle easily.
Wordle is a web-based word puzzle game that has become incredibly famous over time and has won millions of hearts globally. Everyday, the game updates new and challenging levels that players have to win by finding out the five-letter word of the day. Once they crack the answer of the day, they will earn a daily score.
Wordle 475 level has been updated and players have to find the answer for Friday, 7 October 2022. Like always, we have got some hints and clues for you that will help in completing the level if by chance you get stuck.
Wordle 475 on Friday, 7 October 2022: Rules To Play
Players who are new to the game must know the rules first, so let us give you a quick overview.
You have to find a 5-letter word of the day in 6 attempts.
Players will receive colour-coded hints so that they know if they are going in a right direction or not.
A grey colour indicates that the word you are trying to guess is not in today’s level.
The yellow colour is a sign that the word you are guessing is correct but the letters placed are in the incorrect location.
A green colour means that both the word of the day and its location is correct.
Wordle 475: Hints and Clues Today, 7 October 2022
Let us find the hints and clues for today’s level Wordle 475 below.
The answer to Wordle level 475 starts with the letter 'D'.
The answer of the day ends with the letter 'Y'.
There is only one vowel 'A' in today's answer of the day.
Letter 'D' is repeated twice in Wordle 475 answer.
Wordle 475: Answer Friday, 7 October 2022
Players who could not find the answer to today's Wordle puzzle despite our hints and clues must not feel disappointed because we have got today’s answer for them. So, the answer to Wordle 475 on Friday, 7 October 2022 is:
DANDY
(Dictionary Meaning: A man who gives exaggerated attention to personal appearance).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news
Topics: Wordle Wordle Answer Wordle Hint
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.