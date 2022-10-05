Wordle 473 Answer Today (Wednesday, 5 October 2022) – Hints and Clues

Wordle, a word puzzle game developed by Josh Wardle, has been updated to level 473 and we have provided some amazing hints and clues for you. Before solving today's level, players must remember that they have only six chances to find out the correct five-letter word of the day.

The Wordle 473 word of the day for Wednesday, 5 October, is not an uncommon term but some players might get stuck trying to crack it. Therefore, we are here to help our dedicated Wordle players with some hints and clues so that they don't spoil their daily winning streak. We will also reveal the answer by the end of this article.