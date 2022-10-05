Wordle 473 Answer Today (Wednesday, 5 October 2022) – Hints and Clues
Wordle 473: Here are the hints and clues to find the answer on Wednesday, 5 October 2022.
Wordle, a word puzzle game developed by Josh Wardle, has been updated to level 473 and we have provided some amazing hints and clues for you. Before solving today's level, players must remember that they have only six chances to find out the correct five-letter word of the day.
The Wordle 473 word of the day for Wednesday, 5 October, is not an uncommon term but some players might get stuck trying to crack it. Therefore, we are here to help our dedicated Wordle players with some hints and clues so that they don't spoil their daily winning streak. We will also reveal the answer by the end of this article.
Wordle 473 Answer on Wednesday, 5 October 2022: Hints and Clues
Here are the hints and clues for Wordle level 473. Use the hints carefully and find the answer today, 5 October 2022.
The answer to Wordle level 473 starts with the letter 'M'.
The answer of the day ends with the letter 'H'.
There is only one vowel 'A' in today's answer of the day.
There is no repeated letter in Wordle 473 answer.
Swamp is the synonym for Wordle 473 answer.
Wordle 473 Answer Today (Wednesday, 5 October 2022)
Players who could not find the answer to Wordle 473 despite using our hints and clues should not feel disheartened. We have got the answer for you. So, the answer to Wordle 473 on Wednesday, 5 October 2022 is:
MARSH
(Dictionary Meaning: An area of soft wet land).
