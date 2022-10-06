Wordle 474 Answer on Thursday, 6 October 2022 – Hints and Clues Here
Wordle 474 Answer: Here are the hints and clues for Thursday, 6 October 2022.
If you are finding it difficult to find the Wordle 474 answer for 6 October 2022, do not worry as we are here to help you out. The Wordle 474 word of the day may be a little tricky for you to guess but through our amazing clues and hints, you will be able to crack today's level effortlessly.
Wordle is an online puzzle game owned and published by The New York Times. The players of the Wordle puzzle are supposed to solve and complete the puzzle as quickly as possible in just a few guesses. If you are a puzzle lover, you will definitely enjoy the game Wordle. All you need to do is to visit the official website of The New York Times and search the game Wordle. You can also follow the link –(https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html).
Let us start to solve the Wordle 474 and find out the answer for today, 6 October 2022.
Wordle 474 Level: Hints and Clues for Thursday, 6 October 2022
Check out the hints and clues for Wordle 474 (Thursday, 6 October 2022) listed below and find out the answer:
The Wordle 474 answer starts with the letter 'S'.
The answer ends with the letter 'H'.
There's only one vowel 'O' in today's Wordle answer.
Terms like indolent and lazy are the synonyms of today's Wordle answer.
There are no repeated letters in Wordle 474 answer.
Wordle 474 Answer Today, 6 October 2022
Still stuck at Wordle 474? Well do not worry because we have got your back. So, let us reveal the Wordle answer for you on Thursday so that you do not miss out on the daily score. The answer to Wordle 474 on Thursday, 6 October 2022 is:
SLOTH
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news
Topics: Wordle Wordle Answer wordle hints
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.