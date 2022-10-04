Wordle 472 Answer for Tuesday, 4 October 2022 - Check Out Hints and Clues Here
Wordle 472: The answer starts with the letter 'B' and ends with the letter 'H'. Check out more hints below.
Wordle, the popular New York Times word puzzle, has updated to a new level – Wordle 472 – for today, 4 October 2022. Let us try to solve the puzzle using some hints. The rules for Wordle are simple – users need to guess a five-letter word in six attempts to win.
Utilizing color-coded clues, Wordle informs users if a letter is present or absent in the answer for the day. Often, players have to guess some common words that are a part of our daily vocabulary. It is rare, but the game might throw you a curveball, and you'll find yourself in a frustrating situation where you are unable to find the answer.
Today's answer might be one such curveball. But we are here to help you with any hint or clue that you may require. Let us start the game and help you uncover the solution of the day effortlessly.
Wordle 472 Answer Today: Hints and Clues for 4 October 2022
Following are some of the hints and clues for Wordle 472 that will help our dedicated players to find the answer and win a score.
The answer to Wordle 472 starts with the letter 'B'.
The answer ends with the letter 'H'.
There are two vowels - O and U in today's Wordle answer.
No repeated letter is present in Wordle answer today.
The answer today is related to the branch of a tree.
Twig is the synonym of Wordle answer 472.
Wordle 472 Answer Today, 4 October 2022
Players who could not find the answer to Wordle 472 despite using our hints and clues should not feel disheartened. We have got the answer for you. So, the answer to Wordle 472 on Tuesday, 4 October 2022 is:
BOUGH
