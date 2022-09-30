Wordle 469 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day for 1 October 2022
Wordle 469 word of the day today: Check the hints and clues stated by us for Saturday, 1 October 2022.
Get ready to solve Wordle 469 answer today, on Saturday, 1 October 2022. We would like to let our players know that the word of the day on Saturday is an easy one. It is not only common but also has a lot of vowels. Players will not have to waste a lot of time in finding the answer. They will get the score easily if they think proper. We will help the readers to think correctly by stating accurate hints.
Before starting to play the online web-based word game, it is important to know the rules and agenda of the game. According to the rules, players have to guess one five-letter word to get a score. The trick is that they have to guess the word within six chances. Let's start solving Wordle 469 answer today, on Saturday.
We will state the hints and clues for today as well, no matter how easy the word is. Players should go through the hints so that they can use their limited chances correctly.
Since the word of the day is easy on Saturday, players will not need many hints to crack the puzzle. They will be able to find the answer only after reading a few hints and clues.
Wordle 469 Hints and Clues for Today: 1 October 2022
Wordle 469 hints and clues for today, Saturday, 1 October 2022 are stated here for the readers:
The word of the day today begins with the letter L.
The answer for Saturday ends with a vowel.
One vowel is used twice in the word of the day for 1 October.
Another vowel present in the word of the day is A.
Apart from the vowel, there are no other repeated letters in the answer for today.
Wordle 469 Word of the Day Today: 1 October 2022
Were you able to guess the answer for Saturday? It is time for us to state the final word of the day because we have provided all the possible hints.
Wordle 469 word of the day today, on Saturday, 1 October 2022 is stated below for the regular readers:
LEAVE
Easy right? We are sure all the players must have guessed the solution for today. Keep following this space if you are a daily Wordle player.
