Wordle 396 Answer Today: Hints, Clues & Word of the Day for 20 July 2022

Ready to play the Wordle 396 puzzle on Wednesday, 20 July 2022? We are here to help you solve the word of the day on Wednesday so that you can score a point without facing many troubles. Well, players should know that the Wordle answer on Wednesday is not that tough and is a commonly used term. So, it will not take much time to solve the puzzle. Players should easily get a score.

But before we start the game, it is important to understand the basic rules of the Wordle game in order to solve for Wednesday's answer. The ones who are new to the puzzle game should note that they have only six chances to guess a five-letter word. The ones who guess the answer within their limited chances, get a score. Let's start solving for the Wordle 396 answer on 20 July 2022.