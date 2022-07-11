Wordle 388 Answer Today: Check the Hints, Clues, and Solution for 12 July 2022

Similar to the other days, Wordle has reset, offering a new word of the day for the players to attempt. Today the players have to gear up to solve Wordle 388 answer on Tuesday, 12 July 2022. The players who are acquainted with the nature of the game know that the words of the day are difficult to crack on most days. It is time to find out whether the Wordle answer for today is tough to solve or easy.

Since the Wordle puzzles are mostly difficult, the players look online for hints and clues that can help them to save the limited chances. The chances allow the regular players to get the score for the day without breaking the streak. The hints assist the players to guess the right letters that lead to the correct word of the day.