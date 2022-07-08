Wordle 385 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and the Solution for 9 July 2022
Wordle 385 word of the day: The answer for 9 July 2022 begins with the letter S and ends with D.
Players should gear up to solve Wordle 385 word of the day on Saturday, 9 July 2022 as the online word game has already updated its puzzle. This week, Wordle has been quite unpredictable as it had a mix of easy and difficult terms to figure out. The players may be excited to know if the word of the day on Saturday is easy or tough. We are here to help our readers solve Saturday's word of the day by providing hints and clues.
To solve for the Wordle 385 answer on Saturday, 9 July 2022, players have to visit the official website of The New York Times – nytimes.com. It is safe to assume that the word of the day on Saturday is not that easy to crack. Hence, players are advised to use their chances wisely.
If the Wordle players use their chances recklessly by guessing random letters, they might lose out on their scores. To help the players, we will provide all the possible hints and clues because we do not want you to lose out on scoring.
Since the Wordle word of the day on Saturday is difficult, most players will likely resort to online help. We know there are a few players who might also want to take a look at the answer so we will provide a solution at the end for them.
Wordle 385 Hints: Clues for 9 July 2022
Let's start solving for the Wordle 385 answer on Saturday, 9 July 2022. Please take a look at the hints and clues mentioned below:
The Wordle 385 word of the day starts with the alphabet S.
The Wordle answer on Saturday ends with the alphabet D.
The word on 9 July 2022 has two vowels that are placed next to each other.
The answer has no repeating letters.
Wordle 385 Solution Today: Saturday, 9 July 2022
It's time to reveal the Wordle answer on Saturday. The readers who are looking for the solution should keep reading as we will end the suspense now.
The Wordle 385 word of the day on Saturday, 9 July 2022 is STEAD. Stead is a synonym of the word 'substitute'. We do not hear or use the word quite often so it can be difficult for the players to guess. However, we hope you have learnt a new word now.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.