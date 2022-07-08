Wordle 385 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and the Solution for 9 July 2022

Players should gear up to solve Wordle 385 word of the day on Saturday, 9 July 2022 as the online word game has already updated its puzzle. This week, Wordle has been quite unpredictable as it had a mix of easy and difficult terms to figure out. The players may be excited to know if the word of the day on Saturday is easy or tough. We are here to help our readers solve Saturday's word of the day by providing hints and clues.

To solve for the Wordle 385 answer on Saturday, 9 July 2022, players have to visit the official website of The New York Times – nytimes.com. It is safe to assume that the word of the day on Saturday is not that easy to crack. Hence, players are advised to use their chances wisely.