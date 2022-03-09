ADVERTISEMENT

Wordle #263: Hints and Answer for 9 March

Here's how you can guess Wordle word for 09 March 2022.

In just the last few weeks, Wordle has become one of the most popular word puzzle games in the world.

The New York Times-owned Wordle is a word-puzzle game, wherein every user gets six attempts to guess a five-letter word. After each guess, the colour of the tiles changes to show how close the player is to guessing the right word.

Wordle #263 for 9 March is not that difficult to guess, as it is a commonly used word. Take a look at the hints and clues:
Wordle #263: Hints

  • The word of the day has one vowel

  • The word starts with 'M'

  • It ends with the letter 'H'

  • It is used as a measurement of time

  • It is a noun

Wordle #263: Answer

If you still haven't been able to guess the Wordle word for 9 March, then here's the answer for you. The word of the day is, 'MONTH'.

Check this space regularly for hints about the daily Wordle.

