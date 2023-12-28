WhatsApp Working on an Improved Dark Interface and Sidebar for Web; Details Here

WhatsApp began rolling out dark mode for its Web version in 2020. Now, the instant messaging platform is allegedly gearing up to launch a new colour scheme and a redesigned sidebar for the dark theme. The new interface will be beneficial for users of WhatsApp Web in low-light situations. The feature will reduce the strain on the eyes. However, one should note that WhatsApp has not yet officially confirmed the introduction of a new interface. One should stay alert.

Users should also note that the new interface on WhatsApp is not available to Beta testers yet. According to the latest report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new background colour for its Web version's dark theme. It will also have a new tweaked sidebar. Users should note the benefits of these new features and stay informed.