WhatsApp Working on an Improved Dark Interface and Sidebar for Web; Details Here

WhatsApp began rolling out dark mode for its Web version in 2020. Now, the instant messaging platform is allegedly gearing up to launch a new colour scheme and a redesigned sidebar for the dark theme. The new interface will be beneficial for users of WhatsApp Web in low-light situations. The feature will reduce the strain on the eyes. However, one should note that WhatsApp has not yet officially confirmed the introduction of a new interface. One should stay alert.
Users should also note that the new interface on WhatsApp is not available to Beta testers yet. According to the latest report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new background colour for its Web version's dark theme. It will also have a new tweaked sidebar. Users should note the benefits of these new features and stay informed.
Here is everything you should note about the new background colour and tweaked sidebar on WhatsApp Web. Read till the end to know the latest details about the new features.
WhatsApp Web Dark Theme and Sidebar Update: Details
The new background colour for WhatsApp Web dark theme will reduce eye strain in low-light environments. The tweaked sidebar could provide an improved messaging experience.
The brand-new interface is not available for testers yet, however, it is expected to be released in a future update of the WhatsApp Web soon. The publication has shared a preview of the rumoured colour scheme for the dark version.
The colour scheme update is available across the top bar, background, and message bubbles. Meta has revealed several new features to its instant messaging platform over the years. Earlier, the social media company introduced Pinned Messages that help users to highlight a particular message.
WhatsApp also introduced the "View Once" option for voice messages. This feature allows users to send a voice message that will disappear once the recipients finish listening to it.
The instant messaging platform could soon allow users to post status updates from the Web version or linked devices. It is also developing a new feature that will allow users to share HD images and videos in their status updates.
These are some of the upcoming features on WhatsApp Web. Stay tuned to know the latest details and announcements by Meta.
