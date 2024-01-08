WhatsApp Web Dark Theme To Roll Out Soon for Users; Check Latest Details Here

WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging platform across the world, comes up with new updates and features frequently so that users can enjoy a seamless experience while using the app. WhatsApp Dark was introduced earlier for smartphones and now this feature is ready to be available on WhatsApp Web. WhatsApp Web did not receive the dark mode earlier, recent tests suggest that a new and improved dark theme will be available soon for the web users. Stay alert to know the details.

Meta Platforms, the parent company of WhatsApp, is testing status update sharing through the web client and it has highlighted a commitment to improve the user experience. The dark theme update for WhatsApp Web is focusing on bringing its aesthetics closer to the Android version, prioritizing the preferences of dark mode users. One should note the details.