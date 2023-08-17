WhatsApp is one of the biggest and most popular messaging platforms available right now. Even though there are other messaging platforms present online, WhatsApp has the highest number of users because it is safe and easy to use. The platform owned by Meta is used by millions of people across the globe. It keeps improving its features and introduces new updates so that users can enjoy the platform. The popularity of WhatsApp is growing every day all over the world.
You can send messages to your loved ones, video call them, conduct meetings, and do a lot of other activities via WhatsApp. It helps people in different countries to connect and stay in touch. The platform is also safe because it keeps your conversations and chats private. You will not lose your personal information via this messaging app.
Did you know you can send messages on WhatsApp without saving one's contact number? Many users want to send messages without saving a number and the process to do so is very simple. While there are various complicated ways to send messages, we have the easiest process for you.
WhatsApp: Steps to Send Messages Without Saving Number
Here are the simple and easy steps you can follow to send messages on WhatsApp without saving a contact number:
Step 1: Open the WhatsApp application on your mobile.
Step 2: Click on the message yourself option which has your phone number and says "You" in the contact list.
Step 3: Type or paste the unsaved contact number in the inbox and send the number to yourself.
Step 4: Once the unsaved number appears blue in the chat, tap on it and select the option that says "Chat with (phone number)".
Step 5: The chat window will display on the screen and you can send a text.
Step 6: The process is over.
This is the easiest way to send messages to a person without saving their number. Make sure to type or paste the correct number and then send it to yourself.
To know more tips and tricks about using WhatsApp, you can follow this space. Also, make sure to update the app so you can enjoy brand-new features and have a better experience while messaging others.
