WhatsApp To Soon Let Group Admins Delete Messages on a Group
The feature is expected to pave the way for stricter moderation by adminstrators.
In what is seen as the first of the many new features to be rolled out by WhatsApp this year, the messaging platform will soon let group administrators delete anyone and everyone's messages on a given group. WABetaInfo, a portal that tracks the upcoming updates on the platform, tweeted an image of the said feature recently.
"A good moderation, finally," the final line of the tweet read.
Another feature was recently announced by WhatsApp for iOS users, allowing them to pause and resume voice notes and listen to them before they're sent to the recipient.
Additionally, WhatsApp is also believed to be working on providing iOS users the option of transferring their chats between Android phones and iPhones.
The possibility of deleting group members' messages is expected to pave the way for stricter moderation by adminstrators, with a clearer definition of the kind of content that is allowed or disallowed in a group.
A series of new measures by WhatsApp – from reacting to messages with an emoji akin to Instagram to an increase in the time limit to delete messages – awaits users, as reported by different agencies.
(With inputs from News18 and NDTVGadgets360.)
