WhatsApp Two-Step Verification: How To Set Up on Android and iPhone
Learn how to set up WhatsApp's all new two-step verification system on Android or iPhone in a simple manner.
In order to enhance the privacy of its users, WhatsApp has introduced a new two-step authentication system that gives a user's WhatsApp account an extra layer of protection.
This is great because most of the times, our WhatsApp accounts contain a lot of information that we do not want to disclose. Therefore, while there are current safety options such as adding a fingerprint or facial verification, it may not always be enough. This is because many a time, hackers can obtain your phone number and use it to create your WhatsApp account on their device.
Hence, the all-new two-step authentication system by WhatsApp is going to be a boon for users as unlike other two-factor authentication solutions, the app will not send the code via phone numbers. Instead, it will require users to create a unique code that they must enter in order to log in.
Please read below for a simple step-by-step guide to set up the two-step verification privacy system on your WhatsApp account. Also, please note that these steps can be used by both Android and iPhone smartphone users.
WhatsApp Two-Step Verification: How To Set Up
On Android, open WhatsApp and select Settings from the three-dot menu. On an iPhone, go to the Settings tab and tap on it.
Your account should be selected.
You will notice that the two-step verification option is provided as one of the options under this section.
When you select it, WhatsApp will explain how the system works before giving you the choice to 'Enable' it. Once you are satisfied, click on enable.
Next, you will be required to create a six-digit code that you will need to input every time you use WhatsApp.
Once your code is created, you will also be given the chance to input your email address. This is your safety net because in case you forget your six-digit code, this is the only method for account recovery.
Once you are done with these steps, your two-step verification system will be switched on.
Users must note that if they are signing into a WhatsApp account on a new Android smartphone or iPhone, they will need to input this six-digit number to proceed with the set-up process.
Additionally, users are advised to not share the six-digit code they create with anyone, especially over the phone, to ensure maximum safety.
