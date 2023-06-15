WhatsApp Rolls Out Video Messages Feature for Android and iOS: Details Here

The meta owned messaging and calling platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature called 'Video Messages' that allows users to share a quick 60 seconds video message to make the communication more easy and interesting.
The WhatsApp's video message feature is currently available to some beta testers only and will be soon available to more users in coming weeks. At the moment, the feature is compatible to WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.12.0.71 and WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.13.4.
One of the simplest and easiest ways to check if the video messages feature is available on your WhatsApp or not is to tap the microphone icon within a chat conversation for few seconds. If the icon turns into a video icon, the update is available on your WhatsApp and you can share the video message with any of your chats, provided the recipients have also the updated version of WhatsApp. If the video icon does not appear, you will have to wait for the future updates of the application.
According to WaBetaInfo, "Since a video message is recorded and sent in real-time, it offers a sense of immediacy compared to a pre-recorded video that can be saved for being sent later. When recipients receive a video message, they can perceive it has recently been recorded, which significantly enhances its authenticity. It’s worth noting that video messages are always end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that nobody outside the conversation, not even WhatsApp, can access them. While it is not possible to directly forward video messages through the app, it is still possible to save them by screen recording as they are not sent by using the view once mode."
