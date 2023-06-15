WhatsApp Rolls Out Video Messages Feature for Android and iOS: Details Here

The meta owned messaging and calling platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature called 'Video Messages' that allows users to share a quick 60 seconds video message to make the communication more easy and interesting.

The WhatsApp's video message feature is currently available to some beta testers only and will be soon available to more users in coming weeks. At the moment, the feature is compatible to WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.12.0.71 and WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.13.4.