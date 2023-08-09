WhatsApp is working on a new feature for its users that will make video calling easy. The Meta-owned social media platform that is so popular among millions of users across the globe has started rolling out a new feature. The messaging platform now allows users to share their screens while video calling. This new feature will be beneficial for a lot of users who want to conduct online meetings. Therefore, it is going to be a hit update.

The WhatsApp video calling screen sharing feature is similar to the traditional video-conferencing apps such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Skype. You do not have to download other apps to conduct meetings and share your screen anymore. WhatsApp has started to roll out this feature for various users. You must update your app to enjoy the new feature.