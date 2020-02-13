WhatsApp Now Has 2 Billion Users, Pledges to Keep Chats Encrypted

Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp on Wednesday has officially announced that it caters to over 2 billion users across the globe.

This update comes two years after the platform said that over 1.5 billion monthly active users were using its service, as confirmed by Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Facebook in an earnings call back in 2018.

So, basically in over 24 months, WhatsApp has added more 500 million users, aided by its availability across multiple operating systems.

But more importantly, WhatsApp reiterated its pledge to keep the communication between its users secure, and keep them encrypted even after repeated attempts from various countries to weaken its security standards. “Today we remain as committed as when we started, to help connect the world privately and to protect the personal communication of two billion users all over the world, the platform pointed out in its blog post.