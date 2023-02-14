An Easy Guide To Send WhatsApp Messages Without Saving a Phone Number
Follow the below steps to send WhatsApp messages to unsaved contact numbers.
Do you want to send WhatsApp message without saving a number? Yes, its is possible to send messages to phone numbers that are not added to your contact list.
The meta owned instant messaging and calling platform WhatsApp currently does not have a dedicated feature to send messages to unsaved phone numbers. But there are some tips and tricks that will enable to you to send as many messages as you want without adding the phone number to your contact list.
Here is an easy and simple guide to send messages to your unsaved contacts.
Steps To Send WhatsApp Messages Without Saving Phone Number
Open WhatsApp application.
Go to the contacts list and click on the contact saved as 'You'.
Now send the unsaved phone number to your own contact labelled as 'You'.
The unsaved contact number will now show up in your chats.
Open the chats, tap on the unsaved number and then hit the “Chat with "phone number" option.
Once the above steps are done successfully, a chat window will appear for the unsaved contact.
Send as many messages as you want without adding the recipient to your contact list.
Besides the above mentioned steps, users can also send messages to unsaved numbers via third party applications like Easy Message, Truecaller, and more. iPhone users have an option to create shortcuts if they want to chat with phone numbers that are not saved.
