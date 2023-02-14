ADVERTISEMENT

An Easy Guide To Send WhatsApp Messages Without Saving a Phone Number

Follow the below steps to send WhatsApp messages to unsaved contact numbers.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
1 min read
An Easy Guide To Send WhatsApp Messages Without Saving a Phone Number
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Do you want to send WhatsApp message without saving a number? Yes, its is possible to send messages to phone numbers that are not added to your contact list.

The meta owned instant messaging and calling platform WhatsApp currently does not have a dedicated feature to send messages to unsaved phone numbers. But there are some tips and tricks that will enable to you to send as many messages as you want without adding the phone number to your contact list.

Here is an easy and simple guide to send messages to your unsaved contacts.

Also Read

WhatsApp To Introduce New Features Like Calling Shortcut, Pinned Message Soon

WhatsApp To Introduce New Features Like Calling Shortcut, Pinned Message Soon
ADVERTISEMENT

Steps To Send WhatsApp Messages Without Saving Phone Number 

  • Open WhatsApp application.

  • Go to the contacts list and click on the contact saved as 'You'.

  • Now send the unsaved phone number to your own contact labelled as 'You'.

  • The unsaved contact number will now show up in your chats.

  • Open the chats, tap on the unsaved number and then hit the “Chat with "phone number" option.

  • Once the above steps are done successfully, a chat window will appear for the unsaved contact.

  • Send as many messages as you want without adding the recipient to your contact list.

Besides the above mentioned steps, users can also send messages to unsaved numbers via third party applications like Easy Message, Truecaller, and more. iPhone users have an option to create shortcuts if they want to chat with phone numbers that are not saved.

Also Read

WhatsApp Rolls Out "Voice Status Updates" Feature To Send Audio Notes - Details

WhatsApp Rolls Out "Voice Status Updates" Feature To Send Audio Notes - Details

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×