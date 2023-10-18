WhatsApp Passkey Feature Launched for All Users; Know the Latest Details Here

The modern digital world is filled with cybercrime and it becomes impossible to protect yourself even with passwords. Fortunately, biometric authentication is now available and many Android phones also support it. Various social media platforms are adopting passkey for user authentication and privacy. The popular Meta-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp has already announced passkey support for all users. You should know more about this feature to protect yourself from cybercrime and keep your data safe in the digital world.

WhatsApp is constantly looking for features and updates that will benefit its users. It comes up with updates that the users can enjoy and also looks for methods to protect their personal details. Passkey is a new way to protect one's data and personal details. We have all the details about WhatsApp Passkey that you should note for your benefit.