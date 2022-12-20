WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Undo Delete for Me' Feature: What Is It & How To Use?

WhatsApp's Accidental Delete Undo Feature: Meta owned messaging and calling platform, WhatsApp has come up with an interesting feature for those users who accidentally delete a message and want to retrieve the same. The new feature is called 'Accidental Delete' or 'Undo Delete for Me' feature and is compatible with most updated versions of WhatsApp in iOS and Android.

The main reason behind introducing the 'Accidental Delete Feature' is to save people from embarrassment if they mistakenly delete an important message by choosing 'Delete for Me' instead of 'Delete for Everyone'. Using the undo feature, the deleted message will be immediately retrieved.

According to the company, "We've all been there, but now you can 'UNDO' when you accidentally delete a message for you that you meant to delete for everyone!

Let us read about how to use the 'Accidental Delete Undo' Feature.