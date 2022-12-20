WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Undo Delete for Me' Feature: What Is It & How To Use?
WhatsApp's Accidental Delete Undo Feature: Meta owned messaging and calling platform, WhatsApp has come up with an interesting feature for those users who accidentally delete a message and want to retrieve the same. The new feature is called 'Accidental Delete' or 'Undo Delete for Me' feature and is compatible with most updated versions of WhatsApp in iOS and Android.
The main reason behind introducing the 'Accidental Delete Feature' is to save people from embarrassment if they mistakenly delete an important message by choosing 'Delete for Me' instead of 'Delete for Everyone'. Using the undo feature, the deleted message will be immediately retrieved.
According to the company, "We've all been there, but now you can 'UNDO' when you accidentally delete a message for you that you meant to delete for everyone!
Let us read about how to use the 'Accidental Delete Undo' Feature.
Steps To Use WhatsApp's 'Accidental Delete Undo' Feature
Open Your WhatsApp application.
Go to any of your chats.
Delete any unimportant message and choose the 'Delete for Me' option.
You will see an 'undo' option on the snackbar.
Click on the undo option and you will retrieve the message immediately.
You must remember that the undo option is available for only few second. If not clicked within the allotted time, the message will be deleted permanently.
If you do not see the undo option after deleting a message, update your WhatsApp to the latest version.
According to WaBetaInfo, "As you can see in this screenshot, the undo button is the perfect solution when you delete a message for you and your first intention was to delete it for everyone: every time you delete a message for you, a snackbar shows up with the “undo” button. In case you deleted the message for you by mistake, you have a few seconds to use the undo action to retrieve your deleted message."
