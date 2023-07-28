WhatsApp Is Rolling Out a Video Messages Feature for Users: Check Steps To Use

WhatsApp is rolling out a video messages feature for its users to make the communication more interesting and effective. Through this feature, the users will be able to record a 60 seconds video and send it like a normal chat, similar to that of the currently available WhatsApp voice note feature.
The WhatsApp's Video Messages feature is currently compatible to iOS 23.15.1.76 and allows users to share real-time video messages. Some beta testers also have this feature and it is expected that soon everyone will be able to access the WhatsApp's video messages feature.
How To Use the WhatsApp Video Messages Feature?
Open the WhatsApp application.
Now go to any of your chats.
Hold the microphone icon for sometime until it turns into a camera button.
Now hold the camera button and release once your video is recorded.
Hit the send option and it is done.
The video sent will be end-to-end encrypted meaning only the sender and the recipient can see it.
Benefits of Using WhatsApp's Video Message Feature
Following are some of the benefits of using the WhatsApp's video messages feature.
Faster communication.
Easy and straightforward way to express emotions and feelings.
Quick way to share moments.
More privacy because the WhatsApp messages can't be altered, modified or forwarded to others.
WhatsApp video messages are unique and exclusive and makes your loved ones feel special.
According to Wabetainfo, "The video messages feature is now available to more users who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS updates from the TestFlight app, and it will be gradually rolling out to an even broader audience in the coming days. However, since this is a wider release, several users that installed the latest update of WhatsApp from the App Store may be able to get the same feature today."
