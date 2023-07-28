WhatsApp Is Rolling Out a Video Messages Feature for Users: Check Steps To Use

WhatsApp is rolling out a video messages feature for its users to make the communication more interesting and effective. Through this feature, the users will be able to record a 60 seconds video and send it like a normal chat, similar to that of the currently available WhatsApp voice note feature.

The WhatsApp's Video Messages feature is currently compatible to iOS 23.15.1.76 and allows users to share real-time video messages. Some beta testers also have this feature and it is expected that soon everyone will be able to access the WhatsApp's video messages feature.