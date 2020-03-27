WhatsApp & Facebook Usage Grows By 40% In Lockdown Countries

Video streaming services are not the sole reason why your home internet speeds are slower than usual. A new report says usage of popular social media apps like WhatsApp and Facebook has also seen a huge growth, especially in countries that have been put on lockdown.

This report from Kantar highlights the overall growth in WhatsApp usage has been over 40 percent, and this includes other Facebook-owned apps like Instagram as well.

The report also points out people aged between 18 to 34 years have been the biggest contributor to the growth. These figures look into usages across different phases of the coronavirus pandemic.