ADVERTISEMENT

WhatsApp Voice Update: How to Post Voice Message On WhatsApp Status

There's a new WhatsApp Voice Update. You can now post a voice message as status update, check how

Shivangani Singh
Published
Tech News
1 min read
WhatsApp Voice Update: How to Post Voice Message On WhatsApp Status
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

WhatsApp keeps working on its features to make the app more user-friendly and simple to use. WhatsApp has come with various new features in recent years. Just like on Instagram, WhatsApp has come up with a new feature that will allow users to post voice notes as status updates. And this article will help you know how can you do it.

As per reports, users sent an average of 7 billion voice messages per day thus this feature can make the task easier and help people send messages to various contacts in one click. Meta, the owner of WhatsApp decided to roll out the new voice status feature.

Users can now choose to see the voice status and use WhatsApp's private audio selection feature. Previously, the user could manually set who could see the status but now the private audio selector can be selected for specific statuses.

Also Read

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: Check the List for 1 June 2023 Here

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: Check the List for 1 June 2023 Here
ADVERTISEMENT

How to Post Your Voice As a Status Update On WhatsApp?

  • Open the WhatsApp app on your phone

  • Go to the ‘Status’ page

  • Tap on the pencil icon that is situated on the bottom right of the screen

  • Then choose which contacts can see or hear your status

  • Click on the paint palette icon to change the background color

  • Tap and hold down the microphone icon on the screen

  • Speak your message as the message gets recorded

  • Confirm that you want to upload your message

Also Read

CMAT 2023 Result Declared On cmat.nta.nic.in; Steps to Download Scorecard Here

CMAT 2023 Result Declared On cmat.nta.nic.in; Steps to Download Scorecard Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

Topics:  WhatsApp   New WhatsApp Feature 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×