WhatsApp Voice Update: How to Post Voice Message On WhatsApp Status

WhatsApp keeps working on its features to make the app more user-friendly and simple to use. WhatsApp has come with various new features in recent years. Just like on Instagram, WhatsApp has come up with a new feature that will allow users to post voice notes as status updates. And this article will help you know how can you do it.

As per reports, users sent an average of 7 billion voice messages per day thus this feature can make the task easier and help people send messages to various contacts in one click. Meta, the owner of WhatsApp decided to roll out the new voice status feature.

Users can now choose to see the voice status and use WhatsApp's private audio selection feature. Previously, the user could manually set who could see the status but now the private audio selector can be selected for specific statuses.