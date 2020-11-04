WhatsApp Rolls Out Disappearing Messages & Storage Management Tool

WhatsApp has been pushing out a number of features in order to stay afloat in the competitive messaging platforms segments against the likes of Telegram and Slack.

The Facebook-owned platform has announced the rollout of “Disappearing Messages” feature that will allow a user to send messages that will automatically vanish after a certain period of time.

WhatsApp has also announced a new storage management tool called “Manage storage” that will help you get rid of that extra junk and media files you receive on WhatsApp.