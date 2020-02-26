WhatsApp Web Now Gets Dark Theme Support, Could Roll Out Soon
Now that WhatsApp on Android and iOS (at least in beta) have got their version of the dark theme, reports suggest the popular messaging app will support the feature on its desktop version as well.
This has been spotted by the reliable tipster WABetainfo on Tuesday, who has even shared screenshots of the feature being tested as we speak. The report doesn’t share a specific timeline as to when the feature will be available on the desktop version of Whatsapp, but we’re hopeful that it won’t be too far from now.
The development comes few weeks after WhatsApp dark mode was finally rolled out for iOS beta users earlier this month. The same source mentioned that users with WhatsApp beta version 2.20 are seeing the option available on the app.
“ WhatsApp is finally working to bring the dark theme for the Web and Desktop platforms!”, this is what the tipster pointed out through their post over here.
We’re not sure if the dark theme is compatible with select versions of the web browser, or you need the app to support the seamless transition from mobile to PC.
As you can see from the above images, the feature looks half-baked, with the developers making final tweaks in the back-end to make glitch-free.
Unlike the mobile apps, the web version of WhatsApp gets new update and features after long intervals. The last recognisable update was released back in 2019, when users were able to watch videos from YouTube, Facebook or Instagram on the chat screen itself with the addition of the picture-in-picture (PiP) support.
PiP is a special type of multi-window mode mostly used for video playback. It lets the user watch a video in a small window pinned to a corner of the screen while navigating between apps or browsing content on the main screen.
Now we’ll wait and see when all the mediums of WhatsApp will get the dark theme in the non-beta avatar.