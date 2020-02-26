WhatsApp Web Now Gets Dark Theme Support, Could Roll Out Soon

This has been spotted by the reliable tipster WABetainfo on Tuesday, who has even shared screenshots of the feature being tested as we speak. The report doesn’t share a specific timeline as to when the feature will be available on the desktop version of Whatsapp, but we’re hopeful that it won’t be too far from now.

The development comes few weeks after WhatsApp dark mode was finally rolled out for iOS beta users earlier this month. The same source mentioned that users with WhatsApp beta version 2.20 are seeing the option available on the app.