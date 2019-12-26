Dark Mode For WhatsApp Finally Ready But No Release Date Yet
We’ve come to the end of 2019 and still WhatsApp users across the globe are waiting for the dark mode feature to come to their platform. But this week, hope has been rekindled again, albeit with some uncertainty still hanging around.
Reports suggest, WhatsApp‘s long-awaited dark mode feature is finally ready for release and reportedly some of its users have already tested it.
The Facebook-owned messaging app has been teasing the dark theme for months and is yet to announce a release date. But reliable tipster WaBetaInfo, who has been keeping a close eye on the developments with the beta version of the app, mentioned that the dark theme update is finally ready for the Android version of the messaging app.
Additionally, the iOS dark theme is also nearly set for release. However, it looks like WhatsApp won’t be releasing the feature to the end users before January 2020, ensuring people have something new to look forward to.
In addition to this, WhatsApp is also testing a new beta update for iOS users which would bring features like hide muted status update, splash screen and app badge improvements, among others.
WhatsApp''s new splash screen would essentially let users see the WhatsApp logo whenever they open the app on their iPhones. This is also available on the Android beta app.
Last week, WhatsApp added a new privacy setting, which allows users decide whether they want to join a group on the messaging platform or not.
To enable it, users need to go to "Settings" in the app, then tap Account, Privacy and Groups and select one of three options: "Everyone," "My Contacts," or "My Contacts Except".
