Dark Mode For WhatsApp Finally Ready But No Release Date Yet

We’ve come to the end of 2019 and still WhatsApp users across the globe are waiting for the dark mode feature to come to their platform. But this week, hope has been rekindled again, albeit with some uncertainty still hanging around.

Reports suggest, WhatsApp‘s long-awaited dark mode feature is finally ready for release and reportedly some of its users have already tested it.

The Facebook-owned messaging app has been teasing the dark theme for months and is yet to announce a release date. But reliable tipster WaBetaInfo, who has been keeping a close eye on the developments with the beta version of the app, mentioned that the dark theme update is finally ready for the Android version of the messaging app.