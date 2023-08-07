WhatsApp Rolls Out Animated Avatar Pack for iOS Beta: What Is It & How To Use?

The Meta-owned messaging and calling platform WhatsApp has launched a new Animated Avatar Pack feature for iOS beta users. This feature has been mainly introduced for improving the user experience and making the chatting more fun & exciting.
As of now, WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.16.1.72 has been marked compatible for the WhatsApp's Animated Avatar Pack but some users might get this update by simply updating the previous version of the application. According to reports, the Animated Avatar Pack of WhatsApp may be available to both Android and iOS users over the coming weeks.
The animated avatar packs are a big improvement that add a dynamic touch to avatars. This is especially exciting for users who frequently use this feature, as it enhances their expressive communication experience in a much better way, says Wabetainfo.
What Is WhatsApp Avatar Pack? How To Use It
According to Wabetainfo, "You need to open the keyboard and select the avatar tab to check if the feature is enabled for your account. In case it is available, you should be able to see some animations for certain avatars. It’s important to note that you can already share those animated avatars to anyone as it’s not needed to use the beta version to be able to receive them. In addition, only a limited number of stickers are animated, but we expect that WhatsApp may offer an animated version of the entire avatar pack over time.
The WhatsApp Avatar Feature has been introduced to provide a cosmetic enhancement to the app. Recently, WhatsApp released a redesigned keyboard and an updated GIF and sticker picker with the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.12.19 update. Check this space regularly for latest WhatsApp updates.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)