WhatsApp Avatar: How To Create an Avatar And Use It As Profile Image

WhatsApp has always been forward than other social media apps and it keeps bringing in new updates. Now, the new feature of WhatsApp will help the users to create an avatar that will represent them throughout the messaging application. After the user creates an avatar, they can also create their profile photo that will feature the avatar.

Meta owns the instant messaging application- WhatsApp and now we will have an option of creating digital Avatars of ourselves. We will be able to set them as profile image or share them as stickers. This feature is already available on Facebook and Instagram. The avatar will be digital version of you that can be created from billions of combinations of diverse hair styles, facial features, and outfits.

This avatar feature is a fast, fun and witty way of expressing your feelings with friends and family. It will help you express yourself and will represent you without using your real photo. Below are the steps to create and delete the WhatsApp avatar.