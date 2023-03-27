WhatsApp Avatar: How To Create an Avatar And Use It As Profile Image
Here is your step-by-step guide to know how can you create an avatar on WhatsApp and use it as a profile image
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
WhatsApp has always been forward than other social media apps and it keeps bringing in new updates. Now, the new feature of WhatsApp will help the users to create an avatar that will represent them throughout the messaging application. After the user creates an avatar, they can also create their profile photo that will feature the avatar.
Meta owns the instant messaging application- WhatsApp and now we will have an option of creating digital Avatars of ourselves. We will be able to set them as profile image or share them as stickers. This feature is already available on Facebook and Instagram. The avatar will be digital version of you that can be created from billions of combinations of diverse hair styles, facial features, and outfits.
This avatar feature is a fast, fun and witty way of expressing your feelings with friends and family. It will help you express yourself and will represent you without using your real photo. Below are the steps to create and delete the WhatsApp avatar.
How to Create Avatar on WhatsApp?
- Open WhatsApp on your mobile phone.
- Click on the three dots on the top right corner of the screen and go to “Settings."
- Click on your profile picture.
- You will to click on “Edit" in the top right corner.
- Then tap on the “Add Avatar" button.
- You can customize your avatar and give them the required hairstyle, color, face shape, eye shape, nose, mouth, and other features.
- After you have created an avatar, tap on the “Save" button.
- Click on “Use as Profile Picture" at the bottom of the screen to use your avatar as profile picture.
You can change your avatar or your profile picture at any time. You can share your avatar with your friends by clicking on the “Share" button.
If you wish to delete the avatar, click on settings. Then tap avatar > delete avatar. Then tap delete.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news
Topics: Android WhatsApp WhatsApp Avatar
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.