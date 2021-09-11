WhatsApp Announces End-to-End Encrypted Backups for Privacy, Security

In a major privacy update, WhatsApp chat backups will now be end-to-end encrypted. This comes as a major relief to users who use backups to preserve their chats and restore them while switching devices.

“If someone chooses to backup their chat history with end-to-end encryption, it will be accessible only to them, and no one will be able to unlock their backup, not even WhatsApp,” explains the company.

However, the backup service provider, such as Apple or Google, will also have access to the end-to-end encryption key apart from WhatsApp.

"We are announcing this now to provide the broader technical community with our approach before it's available to our beta testers and eventually everyday users," the company said in a statement.

Here is all you need to know about the new WhatsApp chat backup encryption feature: