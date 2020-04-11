This Technology Is Helping India Fight Against Coronavirus

The COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc across the globe and governments all over are looking for solutions to battle the spread of the deadly virus. One such technology that is helping keep a check on the virus is called Geographic Information System or GIS.

This GIS is like a framework for gathering managing and analysing data, which is geo-referenced and which has a latitude and longitude attached to it.

This is a computer-based tool that combines multiple layers of location and analytical data from different sources to help understand patterns and trends. It creates a virtual dashboard that shows you all the information.