What Can Prohibition of 'Private Cryptocurrencies' Mean for Investors?

It's been a few angsty days for India's crypto owners as the government indicated its plans to introduce a bill in the upcoming winter session of the Parliament to regulate all private crypto currencies.

The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill 2021 seeks “to create a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India," the government notification says.

The bill also intends to "prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India" with "certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses".